Andhra Pradesh: Two arrested in apartment theft case in Guntur, Rs. 9 lakh cash seized

Police have registered a case of theft at Sri Lakshmi's apartment on Patamata lanks Pantakaluva Road. Two accused were arrested in the incident which took place at midnight on the 11th of this month and Rs 9.72 lakh cash and 6.7 grams of gold jewelery were seized from them. The details of the case were revealed by East Zone DCP V Harshavardhan Raju at a press conference held at Suryaraopet police station.



According to the DCP, Vemula Sree of Mangalagiri Markandeya Colony in Guntur district has been working as a watchman in the same apartment for the past few years and his wife Lakshmi has been working as a maid in the flat where the theft took place. On learning that the family members of the flat were going to Hyderabad on the 10th of this month, the accused sent his wife to her mother's house on the 11th and broke the lock of the flat with an iron rod the same night, and committed theft.

He said Rs 4.72 lakh in stolen property and some gold jewelery were kept by him and the remaining Rs 5 lakh was hidden with his elder brother Vemula Mahesh, who lives in Pedakakani, Guntur district. Srinu was not at the apartment since the theft.

However, on Wednesday, Sreenu was arrested and interrogated while trying to sell the stolen property at Kaleshwara Rao Market in One Town. The DCP said the case was solved in a short time with the latest technology. CCS ADCP K Srinivasa Rao, ACP CH Srinivasa Rao, and Central ACP S Khader Basha participated in the meeting.