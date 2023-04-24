Andhra Pradesh: Two buses collides at in Krishna district, several injured
Highlights
In a road accident took place in Krishna district, a private travel bus was hit by an RTC bus in Chittigudur.
As a result, the private travel bus went out of control and ran to the side of the road. The driver of the Private Travels bus sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Those traveling in the bus sustained minor injuries. Locals took the injured to the hospital for treatment.
