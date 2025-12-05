  1. Home
Dr K Varun Prakash completes advanced Uniportal VATS Surgery fellowship

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 11:45 AM IST
Tirupati: Consultant Surgical Oncologist Dr K Varun Prakash has successfully completed the Advanced Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery fellowship program specifically designed for lung cancer and lung-related diseases. The main technique used in this fellowship is Uniportal VATS (U-VATS) surgery. The surgeries require a large incision of 10–15 cm in the chest.

In this new method, the surgery can be completed through a small incision of just 3–4 cm. The surgical risk is reduced and the patient’s health is benefited.

Dr Varun Prakash said that the 3-4 CM incision method of lung surgery reduces pain for patients and speeds up recovery. Through this fellowship, Dr Varun was trained by world-class experts on how to perform complex lung surgeries with small incisions.

With this method, it is possible to perform all types of lung surgeries with the small incision technique.

T Pawan Kumar, Head of the Center, Medicover Hospitals, participated in the programme.

