Cops march to dispel election chaos fears

The Shadnagar Police launched a high-visibility flag march across four villages in Farooqnagar Mandal on Thursday. The operation was designed to reassure voters and decisively eliminate any potential threats or fears of unrest ahead of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

The police action specifically targeted the villages of Mogiligidda, Yellampally, Chowlapally, and Kishannagar. A contingent of 50 personnel paraded through these areas to unequivocally signal zero tolerance for any form of poll violence or voter intimidation.

Under the direct supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Laxmi Narayana and Station House Officer Vijay Kumar, officers deployed from the Shadnagar Police Station, secured vulnerable spots, and questioned local residents regarding potential troublemakers.

They strongly urged all residents to report any suspicious activities immediately, characterising the drill as a pre-emptive strike against any anti-social elements intending to disrupt the election process.

This assertive display of police presence underscores the authorities' firm resolve to ensure a violence-free vote. The tactic mirrors strategies used successfully in past high-stakes polls, where flag marches managed to stifle unrest at the earliest stages. While no incidents marred the march, authorities remain on high alert as the Gram Panchayat polls draw near.