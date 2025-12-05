IITM Hyd showcases India’s booming travel landscape

The three-day India International Travel Mart (IITM) has convened leading stakeholders from across India and abroad in the city, with the event featuring over 200 exhibitors from more than 25 states and 10 countries, alongside several international tourism representatives and private travel enterprises.

Valluru Kranti, Managing Director of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC), formally inaugurated the travel mart and the associated exhibition. The event will run until 6th December at the HITEX Exhibition Centre and is set to underscore the immense potential and diversity of both the Indian and global travel markets. The organisers noted that IITM has played a vital role in bringing together national and international tourism boards, state governments, hospitality brands, travel operators, technology companies, airline partners, and ancillary service providers. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore new packages, unique destinations, innovative travel technology solutions, and the emerging travel trends shaping the future of the industry.

Sanjay Hakhu, Director of Sphere Travelmedia, described the mart as an essential platform for business, innovation, and collaboration. He stated, "With a focus on connecting businesses and enabling meaningful partnerships, IITM Hyderabad 2025 is offering structured B2B meetings, networking sessions, curated presentations, knowledge interactions, and demonstrations of new-age travel technology. Exhibitors and buyers have access to a streamlined environment that encourages dialogue, trade development, and long-term business associations."

Aligned with the vision of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and India’s growing prominence as a year-round destination, the exhibition reinforces the importance of domestic travel in shaping the sector’s future. Alongside domestic exhibitors, international tourism boards such as Tourism Malaysia and the Nepal Tourism Board, along with their travel partners, are highlighting opportunities for holidays, cruises, international weddings, cultural explorations, and luxury travel experiences.

With outbound travel from India witnessing robust growth, IITM Hyderabad provides a strategic interface for international destinations to connect directly with the travel trade and consumers. The organisers affirmed that IITM Hyderabad 2025 continues this commitment by bringing together the best of the industry under one roof and facilitating meaningful collaborations that drive progress.