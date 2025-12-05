EO reviews operations of TTD-run trusts

Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal on Thursday held a review on Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas, Vidyadana and Pranadana Trusts, run by TTD.

A meeting was held with the officials concerned at the conference hall of the TTD administrative building.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that if students studying in TTD educational institutions are taught Sanatana Dharma, moral values, devotion, personality development, skill development and other topics along with education, they will become exemplary citizens.

He said that taking students for field observation along with education would increase their knowledge. He also instructed the officials to set up laboratories to correct the shortcomings in the creative thinking of the students, provide training with experts for skill development, and provide necessary infrastructure facilities. He wanted to provide training with experts to children studying in TTD Bala Mandir and other schools to increase the pass percentage even further.

Similarly, the EO instructed to make arrangements to distribute hearing aids to the children of Sravanam Project after the training was completed.

He also directed to set up a special system to identify the shortage of medicines in TTD hospitals, which medicines are needed, and to identify the medicines required by the patients from time to time. Similarly, the EO instructed to use funds from Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust to treat serious cases and special cases of patients' in hospitals. A nine-member committee should be formed to monitor the supply of medicines, the process of purchasing and basic facilities in TTD hospitals from time to time and prepare a report accordingly.

The Staff should be appointed to provide necessary medical services in PAC-5 of Tirumala.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEO V Veerabrahmam, FA and CAO O Balaji, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, BIRRD Director Dr G Jagadish, CMO Dr Kusuma Kumari, Sri Padmavati Children's Hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy, DEO Venkata Sunil and others participated in this meeting.