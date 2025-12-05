Unity among alliance leaders is key for state’s devpt: Dy CM

Chittoor: The Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan stated that the unity of alliance partners is the true strength behind Andhra Pradesh’s progress.

Addressing leaders of the TDP–JSP–BJP alliance in a special meeting held in Chittoor, he said that if the same spirit of unity continues for the next 15 years, the state can achieve sustainable development.

He remarked, “Whether it is a cloud that doesn’t rain or an intellect that doesn’t work—both are useless. Similarly, if a strong coalition government fails to bring reforms that meet people’s expectations, then the positions we hold become meaningless.”

Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the government is working to restore systems weakened during the previous YSRCP regime.

As part of major reforms in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Departments, the government has established 77 Divisional Development Offices across the state and granted long-pending promotions to 10,000 Panchayat Raj employees.

“As the son of a government employee, I understand how important a promotion is. That’s why we ensured that promotions were given purely on merit, without any lobbying,” he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the newly set-up Divisional Development Office at Reddigunta, Chittoor, and later interacted with leaders and workers of the Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP.

Minor communication gaps or misunderstandings are natural, he added, but they can be resolved through discussion.

He noted that the alliance, which began modestly, has now grown into a strong force within the NDA at the Centre, making it possible to offer numerous nominated posts to supporters.

“If we work together with the same commitment for 15 more years, sustainable development is achievable,” he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Pawan Kalyan said, “Since entering politics in 2008, I have never sought recognition. A true leader stands by the weak. If we work selflessly, recognition and positions will come on their own.”

He criticized the rampant exploitation of Seshachalam forests, stating that only 10% of the looted wealth has been recovered so far, yet even that is worth several thousand crores.

“Imagine the value of the remaining 90%. Such exploitation must be stopped. We must fight corruption and become the voice of the helpless,” he said.

He also condemned the previous government's actions, mentioning how N Chandrababu Naidu was not allowed to step into certain constituencies and how Panchayat elections were manipulated through intimidation.

“Yet Jana Sena never backed down. Our cadres risked their lives to stand firm. The party’s mission is to restore courage in society,” he declared.

He announced plans to form five-member committees from the village level up to the Lok Sabha constituency level and assured that every hardworking party worker would be recognized.

MLAs Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Arani Srinivasulu, K Muralimohan, and Arava Sridhar attended the event, along with United Chittoor District Jana Sena President and AP Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, and Sri Kalahasti Temple Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, among others.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan also inspected the Swachh Rathams, recently introduced by the Panchayat Raj Department to promote the “Swachh Andhra” spirit in rural areas.

He visited the vehicles brought from the Tiruchanur and Karakambadi panchayats to understand the services being provided, such as supplying essential items to residents in exchange for dry waste and discarded materials. He appreciated officials for continuing these efforts.