Andhra Pradesh: Two children washes away in a river in Chintoor

A tragic incident took place during the floods in the Chintoor region of Alluri Sitaramaraju district where two children who went to the pond to bathe died. Going into the details, Erramalli Rambabu and Kalyani from Chintoor are taking shelter in the rehabilitation center set up at the Government Junior College in Errampet after their house was flooded.



Kurusam Satyam and Nagamani from Kummuru are also staying with Nagamani's mother in Errampet as their village is under flood. Against this backdrop, their children Akshitha (8) and Kurasam Durga Bhavani (8) went to bathe at the pond behind the MEO office in Errampet and accidentally slipped and died.

After some time, as their children did not come home, the parents searched for them and found their bodies after they were washed away by the pond. Both the deceased girls were studying in 3rd standard. Chintoor CI Appalanaidu and SI Yadagiri visited the incident site and collected the details.