  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two children washes away in a river in Chintoor

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

A tragic incident took place during the floods in the Chintoor region of Alluri Sitaramaraju district where two children who went to the pond to bathe died.

A tragic incident took place during the floods in the Chintoor region of Alluri Sitaramaraju district where two children who went to the pond to bathe died. Going into the details, Erramalli Rambabu and Kalyani from Chintoor are taking shelter in the rehabilitation center set up at the Government Junior College in Errampet after their house was flooded.

Kurusam Satyam and Nagamani from Kummuru are also staying with Nagamani's mother in Errampet as their village is under flood. Against this backdrop, their children Akshitha (8) and Kurasam Durga Bhavani (8) went to bathe at the pond behind the MEO office in Errampet and accidentally slipped and died.

After some time, as their children did not come home, the parents searched for them and found their bodies after they were washed away by the pond. Both the deceased girls were studying in 3rd standard. Chintoor CI Appalanaidu and SI Yadagiri visited the incident site and collected the details.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X