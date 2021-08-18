Andhra Pradesh: Two dead and eight injured as a temple chariot touches live wire in Adoni

The tragic incident took place at Pesalabanda in Adoni mandal in Kurnool district on Wednesday where the two devotees electrocuted to death while participating in the Chintalamumi Swamy Rathotsavam festival. The incident happened after the chariot came in contact with the live wire. On the other hand, eight others were injured in the incident.



The incident took place this morning while the chariot festival was being held and the electric wires touched the chariot. The injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The dead were identified as Veeranjaneyulu and Venkateshulu from the same village. The bodies were shifted to Adoni Area Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, four of the injured are said to be in a critical situation and the authorities advised the doctors to give better treatment. The authorities have started the inquiry over the issue.