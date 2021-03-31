Andhra Pradesh: Two women labourers die as the jeep collides car in Pulivendula of Kadapa

A major road accident took place this morning in Muddanur of Kadapa district. According to the police, the women labourers from Pulivendula Mandal, Kottapalli left for Muddanur in a jeep on Monday morning for work. The vehicle collided with an oncoming car near the MVI office on Muddanur Road.



At the same time, the two vehicles collided with another municipality tractor parked on the side of the road. Two female workers were killed on the spot and six others were seriously injured in the incident. The sanitation workers were also among the injured.

After receiving the information, 108 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Pulivendula Government Hospital for treatment. Three of them were rushed to Kadapa General Hospital in critical condition. Locals were saddened to see the dead labourers at the scene while going to do sanitation work.

The police who received the information reached the spot and examined it. The case is being registered and investigated.