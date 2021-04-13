Andhra Pradesh: Ugadi celebrations held in Tadepalli on a grand note, YS Jagan participates

Sri Plava Nama Ugadi Celebrations have held at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli. The event was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers. On this occasion, several priests were honoured by CM YS Jagan. Kappaganthula Subbarama Somayajula Shastri have held Panchanga Shravanam. Shastri said CM Jagan's rule would be towards welfare of people.

He said new changes are coming in educational policies and welfare schemes would be implemented effectively in the new year and hoped that that there will be full of successes this year. He said that the rains will be abundant in this year and will be profitable for the farmers.

Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan Ugadi wished Telugu people on this occasion. He wished that every household in the state would be filled with longevity and prosperity. He hoped that this year would bring rains and the crops would grow well and the coronavirus would disappear permanently. CM YS Jagan wished every house in the state a happy and prosperous life.