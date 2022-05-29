Andhra Pradesh: University Professor requests to continue Ambedkar name to Konaseema district

Andhra University professors and intellectuals have urged the state government to continue the name of Dr. BR Ambedkar for Konaseema. The Professors and leaders of various associations participated in the intellectual discussion held at Visakhapatnam Andhra University on Saturday.



Former principal Acharya K. Sriramamurthy said, "Those who understand Ambedkar's ideology will not commit such acts of sabotage." He said it was unfortunate that such violent incidents took place while bringing investments to the state. He said Ambedkar had done a lot for women's education.



D. Surya Prakash Rao, former principal of AU Law College said that Ambedkar Corner was also set up at Columbia University and opined that respecting Ambedkar means respecting ourselves. North coastal Andhra Kapu Sangham president P. Rabindranath Tagore said that naming Ambedkar, who aspires for social welfare, after Konaseema district was a welcome development.

Board members Acharya James Stephen, Professors DVR Murthy, K Pallavi, K Vishweshwara Rao, Challa Rama Krishna, N Vijaya Mohan, Dr G Ravi Kumar, Rector K Samata, Principals P Rajendra Karmarkar, T Shobha shree, Deans Acharya N. Satyanarayana, T. Sharon Raju, Paul and others participated.