Andhra Pradesh: Veligonda project first tunnel works completed in record time

The first tunnel of the Veligonda project was dug only 600 meters during the TDP regime from June 8, 2014, to May 29, 2019, which is an average of 0.32 meters per day sums to one foot of the tunnel. However, When YSRCP came to power, from November 2019 to January 13, 2021, the first tunnel was completed by 3.6 km. The lockdown lasted from March 2020 to July 2020. Heavy rains in the Nallamala forests from June to November hampered tunnel excavation. In all these obstacles the tunnel was completed by digging at an average rate of 9.23 meters per day.

Meanwhile, the second tunnel works also picked up the speed. On June 24, Rs 1,411.56 crore was sanctioned to rehabilitate 7,555 displaced families from 11 flood-hit villages in Nallamala Sagar. The construction of resettlement colonies was accelerated. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed to rehabilitate the residents of Nallamala Sagar during the floods in Srisailam. In this backdrop, things picked up speed.

Meanwhile, Minister P. Anil kumar Yadav congratulated Water Resources Department officials and the contractor Megha for completing the tunnel works in record time. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav telephoned Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao, ENC C Narayana Reddy and CE Jalandhar phoned the minister on Wednesday night and congratulated him on completing the work on time and suggested that the second tunnel be completed on a war footing.

The first tunnel works were completed Wednesday night. Announcing it as a priority project to alleviate famine areas in Prakasam, Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on February 20 last year that Krishna waters would be diverted from Srisailam to Nallamala Sagar next season after completion of the first phase. To that extent the work was completed and CM YS Jagan has kept his word.