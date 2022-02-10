Andhra Pradesh: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visits Tirumala, offers prayers to deity

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. Arriving at the Mahadwaram through the Vaikuntham Complex with his family members, he was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Jawahar Reddy.



The Vice President reached the presence of the Swami visited the Moolamurthy and offered the prayers. Vedic scholars blessed him in the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The TTD officials presented a calendar and the diary printed TTD to Vice president of India. The EO explained to the Vice President how TTD is producing cosmetics with laminated photos and incense sticks using flowers for the newly launched Srivari services.

The Vice President participated in the granddaughter's wedding ceremony held at Pushpagiri Math in Thirumala after the Shrivari Darshan.