Andhra Pradesh: Vidadala Rajini unveils posters of YSRCP's bus tour

Andhra Pradesh State Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that social justice is being implemented in the state. She unveiled the posters of the bus tour from Srikakulam to Anantapur with SC, ST, BC and Muslim ministers from 26 to 29 this month under the auspices of YSRCP with name Samajika Nyayam Vijayaberi along with party leaders on Sunday in Tobadu village of Nadendla mandal in Palanadu district. She later said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddyhad been uplifting the SC, ST, BC, Muslim and minorities in the state.

"With nearly 75 per cent of the welfare schemes being implemented in the state reaching the weaker sections, it is understandable how much the government is pushing for social justice," she said. She said 17 BCs, SCs, STs and Muslims were there in the 25 - member state cabinet and that shows the dedication of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is credited with setting up 56 corporations as part of the BCs' existence. The minister said the bus tour was to explain these issues.



Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi along with BC leaders unveiled the bus yatra posters along with BC leaders at the YSR CP office by MLC Leyla Appireddy at Guntur Vrindavan Gardens.