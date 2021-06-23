Andhra Pradesh: Vijayasai writes to LS Speaker for disqualification of Raghurama Krishna Raju

Amaravati: YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy wrote a fresh letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing concern over unjustified delay in taking action on disqualification petition filed by the party against MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju.



The MP said a delegation of YSRCP parliamentary party met the Speaker on July 3, 2020 and submitted letter for disqualification of Raghurama Krishna Raju. He stated that the YSRCP MPs met the Speaker several times seeking timely action on their petition.

In his letter, Vijayasai said that the inordinate delay in acting on the disqualification of Raghurama is causing injustice to people of Narasapuram adding that it is also against the decision of Supreme Court in the case of K Megha Chandra Singh V, Speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly, wherein 3 months time was set for disposing of such petitions.