Andhra Pradesh: Village Volunteers protest for salary hike and job security

The chief minister of Andhra YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been lauding the services of village and ward volunteers and terming them as warriors received an unexpected shock during the panchayat elections. On Monday, volunteers of Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka, Vijayawada has come to the road and staged protest demanding hike in wages and job security and also demanded to be given clarity on their working hours.

The volunteers expressed anguished for being neglected despite worked hard even during the hard times when the corona epidemic broke out are. They were angry that the salary given to the ration truck drivers was not even given to them. The volunteers demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respond immediately and resolve their issues.

Meanwhile, volunteers are also working in Tadipatri, Anantapur district. The memorandum was handed over to the commissioner seeking an increase of salary to Rs 12,000 and job security for them.

They also cited that they were not at least respected and that the government was acting recklessly. However, the agitation of employees of village secretariat, which is considered to be the brainchild of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has become a sensation at the time of panchayat elections in the state.



