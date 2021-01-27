Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam district officials preps up for first phase of Panchayat polls

Visakhapatnam district Election Returning Officer Vinay Chand said that all arrangements have been made for the conduct of the first phase of Panchayat elections in the district. Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said that elections would be held in four phases for the district, with the first phase being held in 344-gram panchayats in Anakapalli division. He said a total of 9608 polling stations have been set up in the first phase and 8122 ballot boxes have been prepared.

A total of 240 problematic centres have been identified in Anakapalli division, he said. The nomination process will continue from the 29th to the 31st of this month. It was also revealed that all arrangements have been made to conduct corona confirmation tests for the staff attending election duties in the district. He also participated in a video conference with the state election commissioner on Wednesday along with district officials.

Meanwhile, election fervour appears in the YSRCP in connection with the first phase of elections in the district. With the YSRCP MLAs representing all the four constituencies in the Anakapalli division, the TDP contest seems to be nominal. Information that there is a tendency towards unanimous in many places in the wake of the government announcing sops to villages. The party supreme expressed confidence that the welfare schemes implemented by the government would make the YSRCP bag more candidates cross the state.