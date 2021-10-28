Andhra Pradesh wants Centre to take up census of Backward Classes

Amaravati: The Assembly Session of Andhra Pradesh, which is scheduled to meet from November 17, will pass a resolution seeking Centre to take up census of backward classes in the State while conducting General Census of 2021. The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took several key decisions which include allowing online ticketing platforms and formation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department.

"The previous census was taken up in 1931 prior to Independence. Since then, no BC census was taken up. The (resolution) move is to ensure that BCs get their due share and welfare. The resolution will be passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre. The BC Welfare Minister will move an appropriate motion in the House," Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told the media during the briefing.

The Minister said the State government had aimed at filling 41,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health Department and filled 26,917 posts in the last two-and-a-half years, and the remaining posts would be filled soon.

The Cabinet has also approved to amend Cinematography Act 1965 and allow online ticketing platforms to be managed by AP State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets, he said.

The Minister said the Cabinet has approved the formation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department to implement schemes for upper caste poor people and also approved formation of Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation. He said the Cabinet has approved to extend the ban on Maoist and other similar organisations for one more year.

The Cabinet approved allotment of land for setting up luxury resorts at five locations in the State for development of the Tourism sector.

This includes Mega Spiritual Centre and Tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Ganagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by ISKCON Charities at Penukonda in Anantapur district. Other projects are Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam, tourism project at Taj Varun Beach in Visakhapatnam and Hyatt place in Vijayawada. Cabinet also approved allotment of land for construction of a fishing harbour at Vodarevu in Prakasam district.

It further cleared proposal to approve 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV Data Centre Park, Business Park, Skill university and Recreation centre, with an estimated investment of Rs 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs.