Andhra Pradesh: Water tap connections to be set up in all households in villages

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to implement yet another scheme for the rural people in the state. It has decided to install fresh water taps in all households in rural areas as well as in towns. The Department of Water Resources has given administrative permission for the installation of taps across the state. A total of Rs. 4,800.59 crores will be released. In rural areas each person needs 43.5 litres to 55 litres of water per day. However, many people go to the boreholes and tanks to fetch water, who is a burden and takes lot time. In addition, the water problem is exacerbated during the summer. The central government has been installing taps for the last 20 years under the name of Jala Jeevan Mission.

The Center will provide 50% of the funds to the State as part of the Jala Jeevan Mission scheme to provide drinking water taps to 91,40,605 houses in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh. However, 33,88,160 houses already have tap connections and the remaining 57,52,445 houses need to be provided with tap connections. For this, the authorities have prepared a plan with a total of Rs 10,975 crore.

The government has decided to provide water connections to 32 lakh households in the first phase. Therefore, the state water resources department has approved the proposals sent by the authorities for Rs 4,800.59 crore. In the second phase, taps will be installed for the remaining 25.52 lakh houses respectively.