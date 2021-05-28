Andhra Pradesh: Water to be released for Godavari Delta from June 15 for Kharif

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that water would be released from June 15 for the cultivation of Kharif crops in the Godavari Delta. He said the decision was taken as per the directives issued by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release water for kharif crops in the Godavari delta without disrupting the Polavaram project works.

Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, ministers Kursala Kannababu, Venugopala Krishna, MPs Chinta Anuradha, Margani Bharat and MLAs and collectors of two Godavari districts held a virtual meeting with him on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on the Water Resources Department at his camp office. The CM is reviewing the construction progress of priority projects including Polavaram. The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and senior officials.

With the rainy season approaching, CM Jagan will discuss the speedy completion of construction work on the coffee Dam. Soil and concrete works will be reviewed in the spill channel. Also, he reviews on Nellore and Sangam barrages. It seems that there will be a discussion on the works of Phase 2, Stage 2 in Vamsadhara, Veligonda second tunnel and Neradi barrage.