Andhra Pradesh: Wife kills husband and tries to portray as an accident in Tadikonda, police files case

A man named Chilaka Ramesh of Tadikonda had a love marriage with Nirmala of the same village ten years ago. However, there has been quarrels for the last five years and the wife killed him.

The incident took place in Tadikonda where the wife killed her husband and tried to portray him as he died accidentally by falling backward. According to the Mangalagiri Rural CI Bhushanam article, Chilaka Ramesh of Tadikonda had a love marriage with Nirmala of the same village ten years ago. Ramesh, who was working as a guard in the yard of Tadikonda Agricultural Market, recovered from paralysis five years ago. However, since then, family quarrels have become routine and the deceased Ramesh told his brother that his wife had tried to kill him twice in the past.



During the altercation at the house on Friday night, wife Nirmala knocked her husband unconscious after hitting him on the head with a rock. He was rushed to Guntur GGH by 108 vehicle and died at 9:30 pm on Saturday while receiving treatment. While making arrangements for the funeral on Sunday, the deceased's brother complained to the police that there is head injury to the victim. Mangalagiri Rural CI Bhushan, who reached the spot questioned the wife and family members. The wife had revealed the truth.



The body was shifted to GGH for postmortem and the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint of the deceased's brother Chilaka Dasa, CI Bhushan said.

