Andhra Pradesh: Woman and father-in-law dies due to ill health in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, two members of a family were died due to coronavirus and lung related disease respectively in Nagulapalli in Munagapaka Mandal of Visakhapatnam. Going into details, Daniel 65 and his daughter in law and Hepsiba Kumari 35 were the pastors at Peace temple church in Kalavari Kingdom at Nagulapalli in Visakhapatnam district. Both have been suffering from respiratory related disease for few days.

In this backdrop, Hepsiba Kumari was shifted to KGH two days ago due to increased respiratory problems and was tested positive for coronavirus. She was rushed to VIMS for better treatment and died at midnight on Tuesday while receiving treatment there.

On the other hand, Daniel who prayed for his daughter-in-law Hepsiba Kumari at 9 o'clock that night in VIMS and reached the hometown. Meanwhile, the family members were rushed Daniel to Visakhapatnam Chest hospital after he complained of lung problem at around one o'clock in the morning while resting in the room. However, he died on Wednesday afternoon while receiving treatment there.

The bodies were cremated on the banks of the Anakapalli Sarada Nadi. The deceased Hepsiba Kumari survived with two sons and husband Kiran Kumar who is also a Pastor.