Andhra Pradesh: Woman attacked over a dispute in Madanapalli

x

The incident took place in Kurabalakota mandal In Madanapalli on Friday night where some people attacked a woman and stolen gold jewelery and cash.

According to the details of the victim, Srinivasulu's wife Narasamma (50) of Kondamarripalle Panchayat Sathyasai Colony of Madanapalle Mandal lives by doing labour. Recently she moved to Nallagutlapalle of Kurabalakota mandal which is her birthplace.

In this process, her brother Shankara, Yallamma's son Narasimhulu and Venugopal of the same village are fighting over the payment of debt and Narasamma got in the way.

Enraged by this, Narasimhu, Venugopal and others attacked her. She was taken to Madanapalle Government District Hospital in 108 vehicle. The police are investigating the case.

