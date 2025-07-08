Live
Andhra Pradesh Woman Kills Husband Over Money Dispute | Reddygani Village Shocker
A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Reddygani village in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, where a woman allegedly killed her husband over a family dispute involving money.
The Incident
On July 2, a woman named Ramadevi allegedly poisoned and strangled her husband Chandrasekhar, following an argument over government funds meant for their children. Chandrasekhar, a daily wage construction worker from Vankolla, had been married to Ramadevi for nearly 20 years. The couple had a son and a daughter.
According to reports, Ramadevi had received funds through the Mother’s Vandanam scheme, a welfare initiative by the Andhra Pradesh government. When Chandrasekhar demanded money and later used some of it to buy alcohol, the argument between the couple escalated.
That night, when Chandrasekhar asked for more alcohol, Ramadevi reportedly mixed poison in his drink. After he consumed it, she allegedly strangled him and beat him with a stick, causing him to bleed and collapse. The next morning, she cleaned up the scene and went to work, pretending nothing had happened.
The Cover-Up and Arrest
Ramadevi initially tried to convince others that her husband died due to excessive alcohol consumption. However, Chandrasekhar’s brother grew suspicious after noticing injuries on the body and filed a complaint with the police.
A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was poisoning and strangulation. During police questioning, Ramadevi confessed to the crime. She was immediately arrested and placed in judicial custody.