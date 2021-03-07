Andhra Pradesh: Woman protests against her husband for leaving her in Narasannapeta

A woman in Narasannapeta of has protested at her husband's house on Saturday saying that she would live with her. However, the initiation was called off after the police intervened and promised her justice. According to the victim, Sunita was married to Boina Raghuram, a private travel manager from Narasannapeta, in 2006 and their life went well for a few years.

However, in 2019, her husband Raghuram sent her to her parent's house in Vizianagaram on the pretext that she could not give birth to offspring. The victim was angry that she had not been brought in since then. She has alleged that in-laws were locking the house whenever she came to the house. It is in this context that they have locked the house and left on Saturday when she came there. Later, she protested demanding that justice should be done with this.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, she said that after the marriage, their marriage went well. Sunita explained that she had approached the court as she was not taken to her in-law's house. The matter of Sunita's protest came to the notice of the Narasannapeta police. With this, they went to the protest area and talked to the victim.

The police said that it was not good to go for such initiations as the case was pending in the court. Sunita withdrew her protest after the police promised her that they would conduct counseling soon and see justice is done.