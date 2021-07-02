Andhra Pradesh: Woman protests infront of husband's house for justice in Gopalapatnam

The incident in which the wife protested in front of her husband's house demanding justice for her caused a stir in Kotanarava of Gopalapatnam on Thursday. According to the victim and locals, Lavanya from Malkapuram was married in 2017 to Doddi Trinath from Kotanarava and lived well for years.

However, the harassment from in laws had started and other family members increased and the quarrels subsided in the presence of the local elders.

In this context, Trinath sent a divorce notice to Lavanya some years ago. She alleged that her husband had sent divorce notices to marry other woman. Lavanya has been urging for the justice and seeking her husband.



Meanwhile, upon learning of the matter, the Pendurthi police rushed the concerned woman to the police station.