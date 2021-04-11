Andhra Pradesh: Woman robbed of gold jewellery on pretext of seeking rent in Prakasam district

In a shocking incident, three men have robbed a woman of 12 pieces of gold jewelery on the pretext of asking house for rent. The incident came to light recently in Pelluru of Prakasam.

According to the police report, two youths, aged between 25 and 30, and a 40-year-old woman approached Shikhakolli Lakshmi Thayaru, a resident of flat No. 302, Sai Retreat, Pelluru, on the third floor and asked her for water saying that they have come to check the rental house opposite to the building

As soon as she went into the kitchen, three men came into the hall and verbally threatened her and stole 4 (six pieces) of gold glasses from her body, 5 pieces of gold chain, one razor blade and a total of 12 pieces. They then warned her and left. But the woman was afraid and did not come forward to tell anyone.

The family members found out about the incident and told her to be brave and lodged a complaint with the taluka police on Saturday. The taluka police have registered a case and are investigating.