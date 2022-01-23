Andhra Pradesh: Woman stages protest at in-laws house against divorce notice in Guntur district

A married woman staged a dharna in front of in-law's house alleging that she was being harassed by her husband for delaying her dowry payment. She claims that her husband has sent her a divorce notice and opined that she was opposed to it. Going into the details, Dasari Premaswaroopa from Guntur was married in 2014 to Thotakura Pawan from Jayaprakash Nagar of Aithanagar in Guntur. Premaswaroopa's family agreed to pay a dowry of Rs 5 lakh during the marriage.



Premaswaroopa alleged that she was sent to her mother's home after six months due to non-payment of dowry. She alleged she was refused to stay with her husband. After receiving a divorce notice from her husband, the victim's family came on Saturday evening to pay their dowry, but her aunt locked the door in the house and left. Against this backdrop, Premaswaroopa staged a protest at in-law's house.

After receiving the information, the Two Town police came to Pawan's house talked to the victim, and collected details. The victim along with his family and relatives protested in front of the house from evening till night. However, CI B. Koteshwara Rao said that Premaswaroopa had filed 498A cases against in-laws in the past and the cases are pending in the court. He said they were talking to the victim and her family.