Andhra Pradesh: Woman teaches a befitting lesson to lover for refusing marriage in Kurnool

In a shocking incident a woman from Kurnool district has taught a befitting lesson to her lover for refusing to marry her despite having a love affair. The girl received applauds from the public for her guts and taking such extreme step. Going into details, a young woman from Paddakooteru village in Kalluru mandal of Kurnool district and a young man from Chinnakooteru village both fell in love with each other.



However, the young woman had been suspicious of the young man's behaviour for some time. She found that her boyfriend is refusing to marry her. Realizing that he was cheating on her in the name of love, she became angry and determined to teach him a lesson anyway.

Against this backdrop, she informed the matter to her family members and relatives and with the help of them, she made the young man to come to her village and asked him to marry her. However, he refused and distressed woman has beaten him with a log. The locals around there demanded him to marry the woman.