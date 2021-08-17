Andhra Pradesh: Women security is our priority, says Home Minister Sucharitha

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the protection of women is the priority of the government. Speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, she said immediate action was being taken on the safety of women. She said other states have taken the Disha Act as an example. "We are strictly enforcing the Disha Act and registering the charge sheet within 7 days after the crime," she said.



She revealed that charge sheets were filed in seven days on 1645 cases and asserted that the accused in the Ramya murder case in Guntur was arrested within hours. The Home Minister was incensed over Lokesh's act at the hospital and stated it as inappropriate. She said CM YS Jagan has provided financial assistance to the victim's family with humanity.



The Home Minister fumed at Chandrababu and asserted that there were many attacks on women during his rule. "We have seen what kind of security was provided to MRO Vanajakshi and Rishiteshwari; violence against women has dropped fourfold compared to the past," Sucharitha said. She said women were provided security and Dalits are being respected under CM YS Jagan's rule.

