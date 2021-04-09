Andhra Pradesh: Yanamala demands govt. release of white paper on state's financial status

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has flagged that Jagan has broken records as the CM who bankrupted the state of Andhra Pradesh financially. Speaking to the media on Friday, he demanded the release of a white paper on the state's financial situation. He said that centre's letter on AP debts is the proof of a Jagan‌ government's failures.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu questioned the government on Whereabouts of the Rs 49,280 crore capital expenditure mentioned by the centre and the Rs 19,000 crore capital expenditure incurred by the state.

He attributed the government's failures to unprecedented revenue expenditure (132 per cent), revenue deficit of 3-4 per cent, fiscal deficit of 13 per cent, primary deficit of 2-3 per cent and debt ratio of 35 per cent in GSDP.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu objected that the YSRCP government is not focusing on development works in the state and welfare schemes are being minimised.