Andhra Pradesh: Young boy and girl commits suicide as parents refused marriage in Krishna

The tragic incident took place at Venkatapuram of Mopidevi Mandal in Krishna district where a girl and boy committed suicide. According to the police report, Sai (22), son of Rambabu of Venkatapuram village, and Mounika (15), daughter of Venkataswamy, have been in love for some time. The subject was kept secret as they share the same surname and cousins. When the matter was finally brought to the notice of the elders, both families rebuked the two.

Sai and Maunika fled the house on Saturday night in the wake of this. On Sunday, the duo were spotted hanging from a neem tree in a field on Challapalli Road in Pedakallepalli suburb.

Sai is working as a village volunteer while Mounika is preparing for tenth exams. Sub Inspector Nagaraj examined the scene. The case was registered and the bodies were shifted to Avanigadda Government Hospital for postmortem.