Andhra Pradesh: Young girl ends life as transgender harasses to repay debts in Satyanarayanapuram

The incident took place in Satyanarayanapuram police station area where the girl committed suicide because she was upset with the harrasment of hijras for not repaying the loan. As per the details of locals and police, Thambi Dasu and Padma couple. Works in a hotel in the city and resides in Bawajipet 2nd line, behind DMart in Vijayawada with two daughters.



While the elder daughter works in a lab, the second daughter Thambi Anuradha (18) is studying inter in a college in the city. Recently, the family members took a loan of Rs. 10,000 from a known Hijra for household needs. On Monday night, some hijras came in front of their house and insulted them indecently after they did not pay their debt on time.

Deeply offended by this, Anuradha committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at home after her parents went to work on Tuesday morning. At around 11.30 hours, the girl's grandmother Kommuri Narasamma came home to give vegetables and found the girl hanging from a fan.

The parents were immediately informed and with the help of the locals, they were brought down and taken to the government hospital in an auto. The doctors said that the girl had already died. Based on the information received from the hospital, the police registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.