Andhra Pradesh: An altercation between the two youths over the a mobile phone led to a scuffle that eventually led to the death of a young man named Sheikh Shafiullah aged 26. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Chebrolu of Guntur district. According to the police, Shafiullah was working as a labourer. Ali Khan allegedly lent Shafiullah's mobile phone at a private ATM near the local flagpole.

The two then started arguing when Shafiullah asked Ali to give him his phone. The duo who were intoxicated and confronted each other and Ali Khan fled from there as Shafiullah fell at once during this sequence.

The locals reached there and seated Shafiullah who died shortly after. His mother, Sheikh Hubble, had two sons, and her husband, Mafir, died of an illness a few years ago. She worked hard to raise two children had shocked by the death of the eldest son who was handcuffed.

Ali Khan from Hyderabad is said to be working as a driver here. Sub Inspector Kishore said he was taken into custody and the case is being registered and investigated.