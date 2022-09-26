Andhra Pradesh: Young man ends life in Prakasam district

A young man committed suicide saying that he was called by Lord Shiva asking him not to stay in this evil society. The incident which took place in Chatlamada of Peddaravidu mandal of Prakasam district became a sensation.

Going into the details, Venkata Purna Shekhar Reddy of Chatlamada worshiped Lord Shiva. He is supporting the family after his father died and working in Chennai. The young man came to his hometown from Chennai and ended life by hanging himself from a fan at home. Family members noticed after a while.

The young man wrote a suicide note before committing suicide stating that no one was the cause of his death taking this extreme step because Lord Shiva had called him. He mentioned that his father was also serving Lord Shiva and that is why he was going there.

Referring to his family members, Purnasekhar Reddy requested that all the relatives take good care of his younger sister Sailakshmi. He mentioned in the note that he would beg Shivayya to give him an opportunity to do good to the society in his next life. The mother wept over the death of her only son. On the other hand, the police have registered a case and are investigating the death of Shekhar Reddy. They seized the suicide letter.