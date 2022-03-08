Andhra Pradesh: Young man murders a woman for refusing affair with him in Srikakulam

A young man who has made contact with a woman is harassing her to satisfy his sexual desire and later murdered her as she refused.in Srikakulam district. The locals and relatives of the deceased complained to the police. With their complaint, the police arrested the accused and produced him in court.

Going into the details, Mahesh has an acquaintance with a woman from Gokarlapally village in Ponduru mandal of Srikakulam district. Mahesh, who spoke to the woman on the phone on the 4th of this month went to her house. Talking to her during the night forced her to satisfy his sexual desire while she pleaded with refusing. However, he lost her temper stabbed her in the neck with scissors.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the incident and she screamed. Mahesh was terrified by this unexpected incident and felt that it would be dangerous if the woman was alive and later brutally stabbed in the back and neck indiscriminately with the same scissors.

As the accused had blood stains on his shirt, took a bath in the bathroom, got dressed and locked the house fled the scene. The locals went to the woman's house as she did not open the door at night. Police have registered a case and are investigating based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother Gurugubelli Ammadu. The accused was arrested based on cell phone recordings, and CC footage and later produced in court.