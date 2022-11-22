Andhra Pradesh: Young man's bike stunt goes wrong, dies after 15 days in Vuyyuru

In a tragic incident, a young guy name Gowri Saikrishna from Vuyyuru town died after his bike stunt went wrong. Going into the details, on the evening of the 6th of this month, while doing stunts on the bike on the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam national highway service road, Pamidimukkala mandal Mantada service road, Saikrishna 18 lost control and fell.



The victim hit his head on the road hard and suffered a severe brain injury. He was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries and died there on Monday after fighting death for 15 days.

According to the details of the victim, Saikrishna studied up to the eighth standard and joined as a local bike mechanic for livelihood. He often performs such stunts with his friends. Recently the police gave him a warning while his parents at home also strongly reprimanded this. However, he met with an accident as he didn't heed the warnings.

The death of Chini Gowri Saikrishna filled the town of Vuyyuru with sadness and his father Natarajasekhar broke down in tears. The funeral was held on Monday where a large number of people participated.