Andhra Pradesh: Young woman deceives man of Rs. 6 lakh in the name of marriage in Tirupati

A young man complained to Alipiri police on Saturday night that a young woman had cheated and robbed him in the name of marriage. According to SI Parameshwar Nayak, Sunil Kumar, 29, of Narapuraju Kandrikaga, Vijayapuram mandal, has been living in Satyanarayanapuram for five years doing a marketing job. His acquaintance with M. Suhasini, who works for ADB Finance Corporation turned into love affair. He married Suhasini in December last year after being told she was an orphan.

Sunil Kumar's elders brought 20 grams of gold jewelery to Suhasini. A few days ago, she took Rs. 6 lakh from her uncle, claiming that those who had looked after her since childhood were not in good health and that she had incurred some debts before marriage. She went missing the next day when they found out about these things and dropped her off at home on the 7th of this month. Based on the Aadhaar card, Sunil Kumar found out that she was married to Venkateshwar from Nellore district and had a daughter.



Meanwhile, she phoned Sunil and said that she was in Hyderabad and would give his money soon and threatened that he would be in trouble if complained to the police. She posted photos on his cell phone saying that she got married a year and a half ago. Sunil Kumar who was shocked to see this, approached the police. The SI said the case was being investigated.

