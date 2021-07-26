Andhra Pradesh: Young woman rescued within minutes after complaint through Disha App in Nellore

The Disha app, launched by the Andhra Pradesh government with great ambition, has rescued a young woman from the clutches of an auto driver in the Nellore district. Within two minutes, the police arrived at the spot and escorted the woman home safely. Guntur DIG Trivikram Verma congratulated the police for taking the girl home safely. Not only him, but the people of Nellore district are also praising the services of the police.



Going into details, Nellore district Doravari Satra police said that the young woman who sought help from Disha App was brought home safely. A young woman working in Sricity near Sullurupeta was returning to her hometown Markapuram got into an auto on the highway from Naidupet to Sullurupeta at around 11.30 pm. However, the girl who sensed something fishy in the auto driver's behaviour turned on the SOS button in the Disha app. Immediately, the information went to the police. The police received the information at 10.38 am and spoke on the phone with the victim at 10.40 am. Doravari Satra police and Highway Mobile personnel reached the girl at 10.42 am, took her safely to her relatives' house in Sullurpeta. Within just four minutes, police arrived at a passing auto on the highway and escorted the young woman home unharmed.

Guntur DIG Trivikram Varma suggested that everyone should know the use of the Disha app and every woman should download the Disha app. He emphasised that women are not discouraged and that the police are always to assist the women. The government is also raising awareness on the use of the Disha app. It is suggested that every young woman and woman should download the app.