Andhra Pradesh: Youth attacks petrol pump staff in Vizianagaram

Youths created a ruckus at the petrol pump at the LIC office in Vizianagaram. Going into the details, a group of youths went to a petrol pump to fill the fuel and tried to run away without paying the money in Vizianagaram. When the petrol station staff stopped the youths, they attacked them, which created a commotion in the locality.



The youths, who had called all their friends in the village to the petrol station, attacked the staff of the petrol station en masse for asking for money for the stolen petrol.



The owner of the petrol station lodged a complaint with the police against the youths who created a riot near the petrol station. With this, the police are ready to take action on the youth.