Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan dedicates newly launched 144 oxygen plants to the nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually inaugurated 144 oxygen plants in the state from the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that he is dedicating 144 oxygen plants to the nation. He said that the AP government is taking steps to supply oxygen on its own he said and offering a 30 percent subsidy on oxygen plants in private hospitals with 100 beds. "We are providing oxygen facility in every government hospital," he said.

YS Jagan recalled the situation wherein we have to bring in oxygen in airplanes in the second wave and expressed happiness that the government is taking steps to supply the oxygen on its own. He further reiterated that the agriculture, education, and medical sectors have also been developed under the covid-19 circumstances.

It is learned that the oxygen plants have been set up in government hospitals at Rs 426 crore and oxygen cryogenic containers were purchased at Rs 20 crore. This will provide oxygen pipelines to 24,419 beds across the state. A total of 39 liquid medical oxygen tanks were set up. On the other hand, 20 state-of-the-art RT-PCR viral labs will be available for covid and other treatments.