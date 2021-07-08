Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan inaugurates Ruthu Bharosa Kendra at Udegolam in Anantapur

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring Anantapur district. He inaugurated a Ruthu Bharosa in Udegolam village. On this occasion, CM Jagan planted a sapling at the Farmer Assurance Center and visited the stalls at the Farmer Assurance Center. After opening the Rythu Bharosa Kendra, CM Jagan talked with the farmers for a while.

The farmers said they were happy when the YSRCP government came and expressed glad that the money is being credited directly to the beneficiary's account. "It has been a great benefit to the farmers through the RBKs and the government was doing a lot for the dairy industry," YS Jagan said.

YSR will launch the Integrated Agri Lab at Rayadurgam Market Yard and talk to the beneficiaries and then lays the foundation stone for various development activities at a stage set up at the school. Will address a public meeting there.

YS Jagan will arrive at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula of YSR Kadapa District at 2.10 pm and participate laying of foundation stones for various development projects at the Integrated Sports Complex Ground in Pulivendula from 2.50 to 3.20. Later, the chief minister will arrive in Idupulapaya at 3.55 pm to participate in special prayers at YSR Ghat from 4.10 - 4.55 pm.