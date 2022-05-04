Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan to tour Tirupati tomorrow, here is the schedule

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirupati tomorrow. The CM will leave Tadepalli residence at 9.30 am and reach Tirupati SV Veterinary College Grounds at 11.05 am. After that at 11.20 am they will reach the SV University Stadium and address the students at the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena event followed by a public meeting.



Later, he will reach Sri Padmavathi Children's Multi Super Specialty Hospital at 12.55pm. The chief minister will take part in a bhumi puja related to the construction of a children's hospital building at TTD.

After participating in various programs organized there, he will proceed to the Tata Cancer Care Center (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advance Research Hospital) and open a new hospital.

The chief minister will leave Renigunta Airport at 2.25 pm and reach Tadepalli at 3.35 pm.