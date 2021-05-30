Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan's two-year rule trends on Twitter, CM to launch a book on the rule

YS Jagan Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh who made history by winning 151 MLAs in the 2019 Assembly elections, has completed two years in office today. With this, the celebrations over completion of two years has begun a day ahead wherein the hashtag '2 years for YS Jagan ane Nenu' has been trending on Twitter nationwide. Within two and a half hours of creating this hashtag on Twitter, over a million people tweeted.

Despite the allegations of the opposition and financial crises, CM YS Jagan ruled for two years with self-confidence and gave priority to Public welfare and working tirelessly to achieve that goal. Village and ward secretariats were established in the early days and paved the way for village self-government by which employment to 4.5 lakh provided. It ushered in a new revolution in governance by providing 500 types of services. Moreover, many public welfare schemes were implemented.

Meanwhile, a book was written on his rule following the successful completion of two years of government. The book will be released by CM Jagan at an event to be held today through which, CM YS Jagan will report to the public on the issues of the two-year rule especially on the schemes such as Amma Vodi, Volunteer System, Village Ward Secretariats, Ration home delivery, Aarogyasri, YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR Rythu Bharosa, Vahanamitra, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Cheyutha.