Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP bags victory in Badvel by-election, complete result awaited

YSR Congress party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has registered a massive victory in the Badvel by-election in the Kadapa district. YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha, who had a clear lead from the first round has won the election before the counting of two rounds. At the end of 10 rounds, YSRCP continues to lead by 85,505 votes.



the YSRCP has got 1,06,088 votes while the BJP has got 20,583 and the Congress has got 5968 votes in the counting of all rounds so far. However, another two round of result is yet to be announced.

It is quite evident that no other party stood against the ruling party's charisma Among the total votes polled more than half of the votes were bagged by YSRCP. Meanwhile, YSRCP victory is yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission after counting of 12 rounds.