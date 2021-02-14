Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP is ready for Municipal Elections at any time, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has made it clear that the government is ready for municipal elections whenever the SEC decides. Speaking at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said the people were satisfied with the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He criticized the TDP for resorting to violence tactics to prove their existence.

He said that the elections were held for 3,244 panchayats in the first phase and 3,328 in the second phase. "In the second phase, YSRCP has won 2639, TDP 536, BJP 6, Jana Sena 36 and others 108 seats. Together with the consensus," he said. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that Chandrababu is making false claims with manipulating numbers.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the charisma of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the panchayat elections was clear. He said the people had given victory to the YSRCP supporters because of the welfare schemes implemented by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He claimed that YSRCP supporters victory in TDP-dominated villages. He assured that YSRCP would win any election in the state. Minister Balineni alleged that the TDP had attacked the YSRCP leaders as they could not bear the defeat in Addanki constituency and termed that the TDP attacks were a heinous act.