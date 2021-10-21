Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leaders decry 'cheap politics' of Opposition

Hyderabad/Amaravati/Kadapa: YSRCP leaders came down heavily on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for indulging in "dirty and cheap politics" by making derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said TDP has been doing so only to prove its existence.

Speaking to media at Lake View guest house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said TDP leaders, on the orders of Naidu, have stooped to so low and used filthy language against the Chief Minister only to instigate violence, gain sympathy and save TDP and demanded an apology from Naidu.

He said the Chief Minister and YSRCP leaders are calm over TDP leaders' comments, but the cadres who are offended won't be calm. He said Naidu has been stating that he would go on 36 hour strike. All this drama is only to prove the existence of TDP.

Sharing the same venue, Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu questioned whether Chandrababu Naidu was supporting the remarks made by TDP leader Pattabhi Ram against the Chief Minister. He flayed TDP for making derogatory comments against the DGP and said TDP has been trying to sling mud on YSRCP to gain people's sympathy.

He demanded Chandrababu Naidu to announce that the comments made by Pattabhi are wrong and then sit for hunger strike and added that law take its own course against Pattabhi for his remarks.

Speaking to media at party central office in Tadepalli, civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkatswara Rao (Nani) said Chandrababu has been conspiring to create unrest in the state to benefit Lokesh. He slammed TDP for propagating false information on supply of narcotics and said TDP is trying to link every issue to the Chief Minister and create a scene out of it to gain sympathy. He said the bandh called by TDP was utter failure and added that even Heritage didn't close the shops. He slammed Pawan Kalyan for supporting Naidu and questioned why he was silent when Jana Sena activists attacked Posani Krishna Murali's home.

Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, speaking to reporters at party office in Kadapa, said that opposition has stooped so low only to prove their existence and unable to bear internal rebellion in their party. He said Naidu had directed the TDP leaders to provoke people through hate speech against the Chief Minister and added that Naidu was indulging in conspiracies and dirty politics unable to digest the people's support to the Chief Minister.