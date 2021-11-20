Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLC Kareemunnisa passes away

In a tragic incident, YSRCP MLC Muhammad Kareemunnisa passed away on Friday night due to a heart attack around 11 pm. She was 65.

According to the sources, Kareemunnisa was shifted to a private hospital after she fell ill where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

The YSRCP MLC attended the Assembly meeting on Friday morning.

She started her political career with the Congress party and later joined YSRCP. She was offered MLC seat by the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy eight months ago.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over her death and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He also said that the family members of Kareemunnisa will be given all support by the YSRCP.