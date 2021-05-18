Andhra residents working as Home Guards in Telangana Seeks Transfer to Home State

Twelve hundred home guards of Andhra Pradesh working in the state of Telangana are now looking towards Andhra Pradesh. After the bifurcation of the state, they remained in the Telangana police department for a week and was not allowed to transfer to the AP as per the rules. It is noteworthy that all of them have addresses (Aadhaar, house) in 13 districts of AP. On the other hand, they are voicing that they are not able to receive the many welfare schemes being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.



In such a situation, if their family members get corona or any other disease, they are voicing that they are not getting medical services in AP as they are staying in Telangana. If this is the case then on the other hand they are missing out on opportunities in police recruitment as they are non-local as their address is in AP even though they are in Telangana.



Although there is a maximum age limit of 40 years for constable posts, they said that they do not get the reservation given to home guards at the rate of 20 per cent in Telangana constable posts, 15 per cent in APSP and 10 per cent in AR. Recently, they have met AP and Telangana DGPs D. Gautam Sawang and M. Mahender Reddy to do justice to those who are losing opportunities in the two states.



S.Lakshminarayana Reddy, Telangana Home Guard, Prakasam District Resident said most of those who were selected as homeguards in joint Andhra Pradesh 15 years ago remained in Telangana after the bifurcation of the state. "Although we from AP are doing home guard job in Telangana, we are considered as non-local and missing out on many opportunities in both states," Reddy added. Reddy further requested government to transfer them to AP if possible or give an opportunity in government schemes in Telangana and make reservations available in police recruitment.





